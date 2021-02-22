Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan said the team will have to manage the workload of Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shadab noted that they have played a lot of cricket lately as they both featured in the Test and T20 series against South Africa.

Faheem also played the Test and T20 series during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, which preceded the South Africa series.

Given the length of PSL 6, Shadab confirmed that Hasan and Faheem will be closely monitored.

“It is a good sign for us as a side to have a cricketer such as Hasan Ali who has a never give up attitude. He is in great form and will pick up our whole team. A player like that boosts the confidence of the whole side. We will try to manage his workload as well according to the situation,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We also have Faheem Ashraf in mind as far as workload management is concerned because he has been playing a lot for Pakistan as well.”

Both Hasan and Faheem featured in Islamabad United’s PSL opener against the Multan Sultans, which they won by three wickets.

Hasan finished with figures of 1-16 off his four overs, while Faheem recorded figures of 1-27 off three overs.

In regards to batting, Faheem smashed 22 runs off 12 balls, while Hasan didn’t bat.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 899 ( 3.96 % ) Karachi Kings 2448 ( 10.79 % ) Lahore Qalandars 3101 ( 13.66 % ) Multan Sultans 855 ( 3.77 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1115 ( 4.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14278 ( 62.91 % ) Back

