Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali has made it clear that he has no fitness issues and is ready to go out and play a five-day game right now.

This comes after Hasan enjoyed a triumphant international comeback in the recent series against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of his 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

“It’s a team game, it’s not just my game where I can bowl all day. You have to go according to the team strategy and the plans. If you want me to go out there now and play for another 5 days I am ready,” Hasan was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

