Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lambasted the Quetta Gladiators, saying it was their “most ill-planned beginning” since the Pakistan Super League (PSL) started.

Salman’s criticism comes after the Qalandars lost to the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions, in the opening match of PSL 6 on Saturday.

Having started their campaign with a loss, Salman hopes the Gladiators take the necessary steps to ensure they get back on track.

This is certainly the most ill planned beginning by @TeamQuetta since start of @thePSLt20 . Hope they do the necessary to give themselves a better chance . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 20, 2021

“This is certainly the most ill-planned beginning by the Quetta Gladiators since [the] start of the PSL. Hope they do [what’s] necessary to give themselves a better chance,” he said on Twitter.

