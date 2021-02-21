Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan big-hitter Asif Ali has revealed that the late Dean Jones always supported and backed him.

Asif noted that Jones, who tragically passed away at the age of 59 in September 2020, had confidence that he would do well, which in turn made him a better player.

The 29-year-old added that he still has messages from Jones on his phone, which he reads to this day when in need of inspiration.

Asif Ali "Dean Jones was a great man & always supported me. It was the confidence he had in me which helped me become a better player for which I'll always be grateful. He'd always wish me luck & I still have his messages on my phone which I look at for inspiration" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) February 9, 2021

“Dean Jones was a great man and always supported me. It was the confidence he had in me which helped me become a better player for which I’ll always be grateful. He’d always wish me luck and I still have his messages on my phone which I look at for inspiration,” Asif was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Asif was in good form in the lead-up to the series as he scored 398 runs in seven matches for Northern in the Pakistan Cup, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.85 and a strike-rate of 141.13.

He was picked for the recent three-match T20 series against South Africa, but only featured in the third game, where he scored seven runs.

Asif will now represent Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the team’s first game being against the Multan Sultans on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ready to go out and play a five-day game right now, Pakistan player insists he has no fitness issues

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 842 ( 3.8 % ) Karachi Kings 2310 ( 10.43 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2889 ( 13.04 % ) Multan Sultans 804 ( 3.63 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1074 ( 4.85 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14235 ( 64.25 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 842 ( 3.8 % ) Karachi Kings 2310 ( 10.43 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2889 ( 13.04 % ) Multan Sultans 804 ( 3.63 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1074 ( 4.85 % ) Quetta Gladiators 14235 ( 64.25 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related