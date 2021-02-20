Pakistan’s version of Dennis Lillee, Shadab Khan on pace bowler with serious speed and skill

Shadab Khan said Naseem Shah is Pakistan's version of Dennis Lillee

Shadab Khan: “Happy birthday Lillee shah”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan believes pace bowler Naseem Shah is the country’s version of legendary Australia speedster Dennis Lillee.

Shadab said this when wishing Naseem happy birthday on Twitter as he turned 18 on Monday.

Naseem missed the recent Test series against South Africa with a hamstring niggle, but is expected to be fit for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Quetta Gladiators.

Shadab, meanwhile, will captain Islamabad United in the tournament.

PSL 6 will start on Saturday and conclude on March 22.

