Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan star Naseem Shah has praised fellow pace bowlers Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi for their “incredible performances” in the series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Test series with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of his 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

Afridi claimed seven wickets in the Test series at an average of 28.28 and picked up two wickets at an average of 41.50 in the T20 series.

“Incredible performances by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali. Absolutely delighted for [the] Pakistan team on this series win,” Naseem said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81059 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % )

