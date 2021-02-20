Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has called Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf a “fighter”.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

“A fighter,” Hogg said on Twitter when asked about his thoughts on Faheem.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Increase your pace, Yasir Arafat tells in-form Pakistan all-rounder it will make him more effective

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81058 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81058 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related