Yasir Arafat has told fellow Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf to increase his pace as it will make him more effective.

This comes after Faheem has been in outstanding form for Pakistan as of late and has taken giant steps to cementing his place in the squad as the go-to all-rounder.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Faheem Ashraf turning out to be a good all-rounder, will be even more effective when he increases his pace a bit more #PAKvSA — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) February 5, 2021

“Faheem Ashraf turning out to be a good all-rounder, will be even more effective when he increases his pace a bit more,” Yasir said on Twitter.

