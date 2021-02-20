Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has heaped praise on Pakistan pace bowler Hasan Ali for his pinpoint accuracy as of late.

In the two-Test series against South Africa, Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of his 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

@ZeshanHussainG1 Always enjoyed his work ethic. Enjoy his accuracy, he is getting better each day. https://t.co/dbVDk6kB1t — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 8, 2021

“Always enjoyed his work ethic. Enjoy his accuracy, he is getting better each day,” Hogg said on Twitter.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is a fighter, Brad Hogg on Pakistan player making the most of his current opportunity

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81059 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81059 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related