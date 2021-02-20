Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf deserves special praise for his brilliant batting as of late.

In the T20 series against New Zealand, Faheem scored 37 runs in three matches at an average of 12.33 and took four wickets at an average of 14.25 and an economy rate of 5.51.

In the two-Test series that followed, he amassed 186 runs, which included a career-best 91, at an average of 46.50. Faheem also claimed three wickets at an average of 54.66.

As for the two-Test series against South Africa, Faheem accumulated 171 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 85.50. He also picked up one wicket at an average of 77.

Most recently, the 27-year-old featured in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas and made 44 runs at an average of 22, while also picking up one wicket at an average of 92.

Babar Azam "I would like to mention Faheem Ashraf for the way he has worked on his batting as he showed in New Zealand, and even here in the match against South Africa he batted well" #PAKvSA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 29, 2021

“I would like to mention Faheem Ashraf for the way he has worked on his batting as he showed in New Zealand, and even here in the match against South Africa he batted well,” Azam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Quicker than Shoaib Akhtar, Russel Arnold says Pakistan bowler’s speed topped that of the Rawalpindi Express who bowled at 100 mph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17061 ( 14.48 % ) Babar Azam 81349 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4010 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4731 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6059 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 715 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2153 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 453 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 324 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 770 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 17061 ( 14.48 % ) Babar Azam 81349 ( 69.02 % ) Steve Smith 4010 ( 3.4 % ) Ben Stokes 4731 ( 4.01 % ) Kane Williamson 6059 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 715 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 235 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2153 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 453 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 324 ( 0.27 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 770 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related