Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has admitted that he is excited to see Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan in action in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Rizwan will be captaining the Multan Sultans in the tournament and is likely going to be opening the batting as well, given how well he has done as an opener for Pakistan in T20 Internationals as of late.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Looking forward to seeing Rizwan captain and open the batting for @MultanSultans they fell just short last time. #PSL2021 https://t.co/RRiSSvGFis — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) February 20, 2021

“Looking forward to seeing Rizwan captain and open the batting for Multan Sultans, they fell just short last time,” Hogg said on Twitter.

The Sultans will kick off their campaign against Islamabad United on Sunday.

PSL 6 will begin on Saturday and conclude on March 22.

