Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fawad Alam dedicated his knock of 109 to his parents, saying it was the perfect gift for their wedding anniversary.

Fawad’s superb 109, which came off 245 balls and included nine boundaries and two sixes, came in the first Test against South Africa.

The 35-year-old was even named Man of the Match as Pakistan won the match by seven wickets.

“On 25th December, it was my parents’ wedding anniversary but I couldn’t arrange a gift for them. My father said the best gift would be if I did well against South Africa and scored a century. So I would like to dedicate the century to my parents and my family,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Overall, Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 2-0 in the Test series and won the three-match T20 series that followed 2-1.

