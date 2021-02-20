Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan pace bowler Aizaz Cheema admitted he has been impressed with Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan.

The trio all starred in the recent series against South Africa, where Pakistan won the Test series 2-0 and the T20 series 2-1.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker in the Test series with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of his 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

Afridi claimed seven wickets in the Test series at an average of 28.28 and picked up two wickets at an average of 41.50 in the T20 series.

As for Rizwan, he accumulated 166 runs in the Test series, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

In addition to Hasan, Afridi and Rizwan, Cheema also praised Babar Azam “on a great start as captain”.

Congrats #Pakistancricketteam @TheRealPCB On a brilliant series Win vs @OfficialCSA Congrats to @babarazam258 On A Great Start as a Captain Brilliance and Class Shown by @RealHa55an @iShaheenAfridi @iMRizwanPak Great Gutsy & Fighting Innings Welldone 👏👏 — Aizaz Cheema (@AizazCheema) February 8, 2021

“Congrats Pakistan cricket team on a brilliant series win vs South Africa. Congrats to Babar Azam on a great start as captain. Brilliance and class shown by Hasan Ali [and] Shaheen Shah Afridi. Mohammad Rizwan, great gutsy and fighting innings. Well done,” he said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Quicker than Shoaib Akhtar, Russel Arnold says Pakistan bowler’s speed topped that of the Rawalpindi Express who bowled at 100 mph

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81057 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16991 ( 14.47 % ) Babar Azam 81057 ( 69.03 % ) Steve Smith 3999 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4719 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 6031 ( 5.14 % ) Rashid Khan 713 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 234 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2145 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 450 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 768 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related