Pakistan spinner Bilal Asif has lavished praise on his India counterpart Ravichandran Ashwin, saying he is a “legend bowler”.

Bilal’s comments on Twitter come after Ashwin was one of the standout performers in India’s memorable 2-1 Test series win over Australia, where he took 12 wickets in three Tests at an average of 28.83.

In the ongoing Test series against England, which is currently tied at 1-1, Ashwin has maintained his red-hot form as he has claimed 17 wickets in the first two Tests at an average of 17.82.

Legend bowler 👏👏👏👏 — Bilal Asif (@bilalasif2411) February 16, 2021

