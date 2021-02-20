Fitness level 101 percent, Islamabad United asks speedy 20-year-old Pakistan bowler for tips

Posted on by
Islamabad United said Pakistan seamer Muhammad Musa's fitness level is 101 percent

Islamabad United said Pakistan seamer Muhammad Musa’s fitness level is 101 percent

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United has praised Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa’s fitness level, saying it is at 101 percent.

The team’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on Saturday.

In addition to lauding Musa for his superb fitness, Islamabad also asked him for some tips.

Musa was retained by the franchise for PSL 6 and will be looking to have a successful season in order to get back into the national team.

The 20-year-old has represented Pakistan in one Test, two ODIs and two T20 Internationals, but his last match came in November 2020.

In PSL 5, Musa took six wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.16.

Islamabad will kick off their PSL 6 campaign against the Multan Sultans on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Go get your chance, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan great’s son to keep working on his batting

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?
Who will win PSL 6?

Leave a Reply