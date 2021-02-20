Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Islamabad United has praised Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa’s fitness level, saying it is at 101 percent.
The team’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on Saturday.
In addition to lauding Musa for his superb fitness, Islamabad also asked him for some tips.
😧 Fitness level: 101% 🔥🔥
We surely need some tips now @iMusaKhan 👀#HBLPSL6 #RedHotSquad🦁#RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/krxCUOmnLF
— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 16, 2021
Musa was retained by the franchise for PSL 6 and will be looking to have a successful season in order to get back into the national team.
The 20-year-old has represented Pakistan in one Test, two ODIs and two T20 Internationals, but his last match came in November 2020.
In PSL 5, Musa took six wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.16.
Islamabad will kick off their PSL 6 campaign against the Multan Sultans on Sunday.
