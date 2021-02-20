Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Islamabad United has praised Pakistan pace bowler Muhammad Musa’s fitness level, saying it is at 101 percent.

The team’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which begins on Saturday.

In addition to lauding Musa for his superb fitness, Islamabad also asked him for some tips.

Musa was retained by the franchise for PSL 6 and will be looking to have a successful season in order to get back into the national team.

The 20-year-old has represented Pakistan in one Test, two ODIs and two T20 Internationals, but his last match came in November 2020.

In PSL 5, Musa took six wickets in seven matches at an average of 31.16.

Islamabad will kick off their PSL 6 campaign against the Multan Sultans on Sunday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Go get your chance, Shoaib Akhtar tells Pakistan great’s son to keep working on his batting

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 750 ( 3.53 % ) Karachi Kings 2212 ( 10.42 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2740 ( 12.91 % ) Multan Sultans 745 ( 3.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1013 ( 4.77 % ) Quetta Gladiators 13771 ( 64.86 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 750 ( 3.53 % ) Karachi Kings 2212 ( 10.42 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2740 ( 12.91 % ) Multan Sultans 745 ( 3.51 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1013 ( 4.77 % ) Quetta Gladiators 13771 ( 64.86 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related