Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan revealed that his father advised him to “believe in the power of hard work”.

Azam, who has been gaining a lot of attention lately, is the son of former captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

In the recent Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

In fact, Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If he can adhere to it, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

Azam will play for the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6, which will begin on Saturday and conclude on March 22.

“The advice that my father has given to me is about making sure that I believe in the power of hard work to move forward in my life,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

“He has also told me that the more hardships I overcome early in my career, the easier things will become for me in the future.”

