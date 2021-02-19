He deserved to make his debut a while back, Yasir on Pakistan player who did something special in his first match

Posted on by
Yasir Arafat said Nauman Ali deserved to make his debut a while back

Yasir Arafat: “Consistent performer in domestic cricket… deserved this chance a while back, but better late than never”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes spinner Nauman Ali deserved to make his international debut a while back.

Nauman has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket for quite some time and was finally rewarded with a call-up to the national team for the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

He made his debut in the series and took eight wickets at an average of 21.50.

In the first Test in Karachi, the 34-year-old became just the 12th Pakistan player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

“Wonderful debut for Nauman Ali. Consistent performer in domestic cricket… deserved this chance a while back, but better late than never,” Yasir said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My son is on the verge of playing for Pakistan, former captain says

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply