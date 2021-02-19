Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat believes spinner Nauman Ali deserved to make his international debut a while back.

Nauman has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket for quite some time and was finally rewarded with a call-up to the national team for the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

He made his debut in the series and took eight wickets at an average of 21.50.

In the first Test in Karachi, the 34-year-old became just the 12th Pakistan player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

Wonderful debut for #NaumanAli 👏👏 Consistent performer in domestic cricket… deserved this chance a while back, but better late than never. #PAKvSA — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) January 29, 2021

“Wonderful debut for Nauman Ali. Consistent performer in domestic cricket… deserved this chance a while back, but better late than never,” Yasir said on Twitter.

