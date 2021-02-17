My son is on the verge of playing for Pakistan, former captain says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan believes his son Azam is on the verge of getting into the national team.

Azam has been gaining a lot of attention with his performances in domestic cricket and different leagues around the world.

In the recent Pakistan Cup, the 22-year-old accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Chief selector Mohammad Wasim recently confirmed that Azam is “definitely in our plans” going forward.

He noted that a few benchmarks have been set for Azam during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If he can adhere to it while playing for the Quetta Gladiators, he could be rewarded with a call-up to the national team.

“Naseem Shah, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub and Hassan have played with us. All these products are now at the doors of the national side,” Moin, who will be coaching the Gladiators, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“The senior players such as Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle and Cameron Delport will give a big boost to the youngsters in the side.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

