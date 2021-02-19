Wish them all the best in their Test careers, Yasir on Pakistan newcomers

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat has wished spinner Nauman Ali and opener Imran Butt all the best in their Test careers.

This comes after the duo made their debuts in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Nauman was outstanding with the ball as he took eight wickets at an average of 21.50.

In the first Test in Karachi, the 34-year-old became just the 12th Pakistan player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

As for Imran, he scored 36 runs at an average of nine.

Congratulations Nauman Ali and Imran Butt on making their debut. Wishing you all the best for your Test career. So far so good team 🇵🇰👏🤞. #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/RNSaQGgOUJ — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) January 26, 2021

“Congratulations Nauman Ali and Imran Butt on making their debuts. Wishing you all the best for your Test careers,” Yasir said on Twitter.

