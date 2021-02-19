Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir said Fawad Alam is a “great example of determination and focus” as he has “worked hard and proved his worth”.

Nazir’s comments come after Fawad scored a superb century in the Test series against New Zealand and followed it up with another strong performance against South Africa.

In the two-Test series against the Proteas, Fawad amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.

“What a brilliant 100 by Fawad Alam. Such a great example of determination and focus, despite being ignored for years he worked hard and proved his worth,” Nazir said on Twitter.

