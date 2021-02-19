You are killing it, Haider Ali tells Pakistan player who has scored two centuries in his last four Tests

Pakistan rising star Haider Ali has heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying “you’re killing it”.

His comments come after Fawad scored a superb century in the Test series against New Zealand and followed it up with another strong performance against South Africa.

In the two-Test series against the Proteas, Fawad amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.

“What a knock. you’re killing it Fawad Alam,” Haider said on Twitter.

