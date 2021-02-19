Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan rising star Haider Ali has heaped praise on batsman Fawad Alam, saying “you’re killing it”.
His comments come after Fawad scored a superb century in the Test series against New Zealand and followed it up with another strong performance against South Africa.
In the two-Test series against the Proteas, Fawad amassed 170 runs, which included a top score of 109, at an average of 56.66.
“What a knock. you’re killing it Fawad Alam,” Haider said on Twitter.
