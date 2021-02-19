A class player, Manzoor on Pakistan cricketer whose stock is shooting up

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his “class” century in the T20 series against South Africa.

Rizwan made a career-best 104 not out in the first T20 International before following it up with scores of 51 and 42 in the next two matches.

Overall, he finished as the highest run-scorer with 197 runs at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

Prior to that, the 28-year-old also starred in the two-Test series as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

Good start T-20 series team Pakistan and congratulation Mohammed Rizwan class Century — Khurram Manzoor Khan (@_khurrammanzoor) February 11, 2021

“Good start [to the] T20 series team Pakistan and congratulations Mohammad Rizwan, class century,” Manzoor said on Twitter.

