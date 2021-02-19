Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan all-rounder Yasir Arafat is highly impressed with spinner Zahid Mahmood following his excellent international debut.

Mahmood made his debut in the third T20 International against South Africa, where he finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old troubled South Africa’s batsmen as he dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

What a come back from South Africa…they've certainly made a match of it. Decent debut by Zahid Mehmood, signs of good things to come 👏 #PAKvsSA — Yasir Arafat (@YasArafat12) February 14, 2021

“What a comeback from South Africa…they’ve certainly made a match of it. Decent debut by Zahid Mahmood, signs of good things to come,” Yasir said on Twitter.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

As for the Pakistan Cup, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.89.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is becoming Mr. Consistent, Yasir Arafat on Pakistan player scoring big runs in every format

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16948 ( 14.49 % ) Babar Azam 80705 ( 69.01 % ) Steve Smith 3983 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4707 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 5989 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 711 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 232 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2137 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 449 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 764 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16948 ( 14.49 % ) Babar Azam 80705 ( 69.01 % ) Steve Smith 3983 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4707 ( 4.02 % ) Kane Williamson 5989 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 711 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 232 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2137 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 449 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 764 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related