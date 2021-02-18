Thumbs up, Ilyas mightily impressed with unstoppable Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Ilyas has given a “thumbs up” to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as he was unstoppable against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“Congratulations team Pakistan on winning [the] T20 series. Thumbs up for Mohammad Rizwan Bhai on his outstanding performance throughout the series. Congrats team Pakistan for becoming [the] 1st team to win 100 T20s,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has also done well as of late as he was the joint seventh-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup with 13 wickets in eight games for Southern Punjab at an average of 32.38.

