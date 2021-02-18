Thumbs up, Ilyas mightily impressed with unstoppable Pakistan player

Posted on by
Mohammad Ilyas gave a thumbs up to Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Ilyas: “Thumbs up for Mohammad Rizwan Bhai on his outstanding performance throughout the series”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Ilyas has given a “thumbs up” to wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan as he was unstoppable against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“Congratulations team Pakistan on winning [the] T20 series. Thumbs up for Mohammad Rizwan Bhai on his outstanding performance throughout the series. Congrats team Pakistan for becoming [the] 1st team to win 100 T20s,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has also done well as of late as he was the joint seventh-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup with 13 wickets in eight games for Southern Punjab at an average of 32.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A good domestic performer, Sarfaraz Ahmed sees big potential in 18-year-old Pakistan player

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply