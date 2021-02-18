Keep shining, Nazir backs 28-year-old to continue making Pakistan proud

Rohail Nazir has backed Mohammad Rizwan to keep shining and making Pakistan proud

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Rohail Nazir has told fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to “keep shining” and has also backed him to continue making the country proud.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“MASHALLAH Mohammad Rizwan keep shining and make the country proud,” Nazir said on Twitter.

The 19-year-old has also been on fire lately as he scored 352 runs in eight matches for Northern in the Pakistan Cup, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 50.28.

