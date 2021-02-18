Hard work always pays off, Mohammad Ilyas on Pakistan player who had a dream debut

Posted on by
Mohammad Ilyas said hard work always pays off after Zahid Mahmood's dream debut

Mohammad Ilyas: “Hard work always pays off. Dream debut for Zahid Mahmood”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas said “hard work always pays off” after spinner Zahid Mahmood enjoyed a “dream debut”.

Zahid featured in the third T20 International against South Africa and finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

“Hard work always pays off. Dream debut for Zahid Mahmood. Congratulations,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has also done well as of late as he was the joint seventh-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup with 13 wickets in eight games for Southern Punjab at an average of 32.38.

ALSO CHECK OUT: My son is on the verge of playing for Pakistan, former captain says

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply