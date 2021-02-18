Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Ilyas said “hard work always pays off” after spinner Zahid Mahmood enjoyed a “dream debut”.

Zahid featured in the third T20 International against South Africa and finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

The 32-year-old dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

“Hard work always pays off. Dream debut for Zahid Mahmood. Congratulations,” Ilyas said on Twitter.

The 21-year-old has also done well as of late as he was the joint seventh-highest wicket-taker in the Pakistan Cup with 13 wickets in eight games for Southern Punjab at an average of 32.38.

