Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman and Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed believes Saim Ayub is a good domestic performer.

His comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where Ayub will be playing for the Gladiators after being drafted by them in the emerging category of the draft.

Having played in Pakistan’s Under-19 team in 2019, the 18-year-old most recently represented Sindh’s 2nd XI in the Pakistan Cup Second XI Trophy, where he scored 75 runs in four matches at an average of 18.75.

“We have good domestic performers such as Saim Ayub,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

