Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said big-hitters Sharjeel Khan and Azam Khan need to get in shape if they want to be picked in the national team.

Sharjeel and Azam are well-known for their power and have been in good form in the domestic season.

However, Misbah reiterated that they won’t be considered for selection until they get fitter.

“Sharjeel and Azam need to work on [their] fitness to get the spot in Pakistan’s national team,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

In the recent Pakistan Cup, Sharjeel scored 179 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 108, at an average of 25.57 and a strike-rate of 127.85.

As for Azam, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim noted that Sharjeel and Azam “are definitely in our plans” and said a few benchmarks have been set for them for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). If they are able to adhere to it, they could be called up to the national team.

