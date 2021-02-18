Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed Sarfaraz Ahmed gave him a big hug after he scored a century in the first T20 International against South Africa.
Rizwan, who replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, made history with his knock of 104 not out as he became the first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to score a hundred in all three formats.
.@SarfarazA_54 hugged me when i went back to pavilion after scoring hundred – @iMRizwanPak #PAKvSA #Cricket #Pakistan #MohammadRizwan #SarfarazAhmed #Rawalpindi #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/LDPkW7zotB
— Khel Shel (@khelshel) February 8, 2021
“Sarfaraz Ahmed hugged me when I went back to pavilion after scoring [my] hundred,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.
The 28-year-old was in red-hot form throughout the South Africa series as he accumulated 166 runs in the two Tests, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.
He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the T20 series with 197 runs at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.
