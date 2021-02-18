Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan revealed Sarfaraz Ahmed gave him a big hug after he scored a century in the first T20 International against South Africa.

Rizwan, who replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, made history with his knock of 104 not out as he became the first Pakistani wicketkeeper-batsman to score a hundred in all three formats.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed hugged me when I went back to pavilion after scoring [my] hundred,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel on Twitter.

The 28-year-old was in red-hot form throughout the South Africa series as he accumulated 166 runs in the two Tests, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

He also finished as the highest run-scorer in the T20 series with 197 runs at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A star is back, Sajid Khan on Pakistan player who is firing on all cylinders

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 4028 ( 80.32 % ) No! 987 ( 19.68 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 4028 ( 80.32 % ) No! 987 ( 19.68 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related