Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold has said that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram “was easy for me”.

Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

The 54-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

While Arnold claimed to have no problem facing Wasim, he admitted that Waqar was “unplayable” at times.

“Wasim was easy for me. I also rate Waqar very highly. He was unplayable, but it didn’t happen all time,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They better get in shape if they want to be picked in the Pakistan team, Misbah-ul-Haq on two big-hitters with incredible power

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 14023 ( 19.1 % ) Waqar Younis 1509 ( 2.06 % ) Javed Miandad 4796 ( 6.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 21165 ( 28.83 % ) Imran Khan 14295 ( 19.47 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1829 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 619 ( 0.84 % ) Hanif Mohammad 51 ( 0.07 % ) Younis Khan 2928 ( 3.99 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 510 ( 0.69 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4424 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 5527 ( 7.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 615 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1125 ( 1.53 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 14023 ( 19.1 % ) Waqar Younis 1509 ( 2.06 % ) Javed Miandad 4796 ( 6.53 % ) Shahid Afridi 21165 ( 28.83 % ) Imran Khan 14295 ( 19.47 % ) Zaheer Abbas 1829 ( 2.49 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 619 ( 0.84 % ) Hanif Mohammad 51 ( 0.07 % ) Younis Khan 2928 ( 3.99 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 510 ( 0.69 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 4424 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 5527 ( 7.53 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 615 ( 0.84 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1125 ( 1.53 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related