Former Sri Lanka batsman Russel Arnold has said that legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram “was easy for me”.
Wasim and Waqar Younis formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.
The 54-year-old featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
While Arnold claimed to have no problem facing Wasim, he admitted that Waqar was “unplayable” at times.
“Wasim was easy for me. I also rate Waqar very highly. He was unplayable, but it didn’t happen all time,” he was quoted as saying by Khel Shel.
