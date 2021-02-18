Incredibly brilliant, Anwar on Pakistan player racing up the rankings

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan all-rounder Anwar Ali has lauded wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his “brilliant” performance in the recent series against South Africa.

In the two-Test series, he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“Mohammad Rizwan Dhair Khay Ror. Brilliant,” Anwar said on Twitter.

Anwar has also been in good form lately as he scored 236 runs in nine matches for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 78.66 and a strike-rate of 152.25.

The 33-year-old also took 11 wickets at an average of 35.09.



