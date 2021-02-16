Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq could not guarantee that big-hitting batsman Asif Ali will continue to be picked, saying “we will see in the future about him”.

Asif was picked for the recent three-match T20 series against South Africa, but only featured in the third game, where he scored seven runs.

The 29-year-old was in good form in the lead-up to the series as he scored 398 runs in seven matches for Northern in the Pakistan Cup, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 56.85 and a strike-rate of 141.13.

While Asif has the ability to score quick runs and packs a punch in the firepower department, he hasn’t cemented his place in the national team as Misbah confirmed that he will “look at the players in the PSL and see how their form stacks up”.

“Asif performed well in the One Day tournament and also did well in the T20 tournament. We brought him in as we felt that our middle order batsmen weren’t scoring that many runs and he got one chance, but we will see in the future about him,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Of course we will also look at the players in the PSL and see how their form stacks up.”

