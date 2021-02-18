Great effort, Hammad Azam applauds Pakistan bowler on his special debut

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Northern batting all-rounder Hammad Azam has applauded Pakistan spinner Nauman Ali following his special debut in the Test series against South Africa.

Nauman played his first two games for the national team against the Proteas and took a total of eight wickets in the series at an average of 21.50.

In the first Test in Karachi, the 34-year-old became just the 12th Pakistan player to take a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

“Congratulations Nauman Ali bhai great effort,” Hammad said on Twitter.

Hammad has also been in superb form lately as he was one of the standout performers in the Pakistan Cup.

He was the ninth-highest run-scorer with 443 runs in 11 matches for Northern, which included two fifties, at an average of 44.30.

The 29-year-old was also the joint seventh-highest wicket-taker with 13 victims at an average of 29.69.

