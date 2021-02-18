Hats off to him, Azam on Pakistan player who is in golden form right now

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Azam Khan has been very impressed with fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for his outstanding run of form as of late.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“Hats off Mohammad Rizwan,” Azam said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16933 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 80575 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3980 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4701 ( 4.03 % ) Kane Williamson 5979 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 708 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 231 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2136 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 447 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 761 ( 0.65 % ) Back

