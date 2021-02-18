Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Up-and-coming batting all-rounder Qasim Akram has revealed that Pakistan captain Babar Azam is his favourite player in the world.

Akram admitted that he is looking forward to playing with Azam in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL), where they will be representing the Karachi Kings.

In addition to Azam, Akram said India skipper Virat Kohli is also right at the top when it comes to his favourite cricketers.

“My favourite players are Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. I am excited to play with Babar Azam in Karachi Kings this year,” the 18-year-old told Cricset.

Akram was in fabulous form in the recent Pakistan Cup as he was the seventh-highest run-scorer with 462 runs in 12 matches for Central Punjab, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 57.75.

He also took six wickets at an average of 63.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

