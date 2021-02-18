Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Abdur Rehman has praised fellow Pakistan spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali for their performance in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.
Yasir took eight wickets at an average of 30.37, while Nauman, who made his debut in the series, also claimed eight wickets at an average of 21.50.
Thanks to their efforts with the ball, Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 2-0.
“Congratulations Team Green on a win after a long time. Very well [bowled] by Yasir and Nauman Ali,” Rehman said on Twitter.
