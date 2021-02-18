Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Abdur Rehman has praised fellow Pakistan spinners Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali for their performance in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Yasir took eight wickets at an average of 30.37, while Nauman, who made his debut in the series, also claimed eight wickets at an average of 21.50.

Thanks to their efforts with the ball, Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 2-0.

Congratulations Team Green on a win after a Long Time.

Very Well Bowling by Yasir and Nauman Ali

I Predicted that Match to be Finished on Day4 😎 — AbdulRehman36 (@Rehman36Abdul) January 29, 2021

“Congratulations Team Green on a win after a long time. Very well [bowled] by Yasir and Nauman Ali,” Rehman said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowling extraordinarily, Shahnawaz Dhani tells rapid Pakistan pace bowler to keep up the good work

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16933 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 80575 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3980 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4701 ( 4.03 % ) Kane Williamson 5979 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 708 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 231 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2136 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 447 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 761 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 16933 ( 14.5 % ) Babar Azam 80575 ( 69 % ) Steve Smith 3980 ( 3.41 % ) Ben Stokes 4701 ( 4.03 % ) Kane Williamson 5979 ( 5.12 % ) Rashid Khan 708 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 231 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 2136 ( 1.83 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 447 ( 0.38 % ) Kagiso Rabada 323 ( 0.28 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 761 ( 0.65 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related