Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz admitted that he is “sad at not being in the national side currently”.

Wahab last played international cricket during the tour of New Zealand last year.

Since he was not selected for the recent three-match T20 series against South Africa, the 35-year-old is hoping to use the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) as a launching pad to get back into the national team.

“Playing for the national side is always the priority. I am sad at not being in the national side currently,” Wahab, who will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6, was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“Not being added to the squad hurts but I am focused on the PSL right now. Performing well in the PSL could lead to a comeback in the national side.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

