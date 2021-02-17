Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Wahab Riaz has wished fellow Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali the best of luck as he will be playing for Islamabad United in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Hasan previously played for the Peshawar Zalmi before opting for a fresh start with a new team for PSL 6.

“I wish Hasan Ali the best of luck with Islamabad United. Amad Butt and (Mohammad) Irfan Senior will try to plug that hole in our side,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Hasan featured in the recent two-Test series against South Africa and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

As for the T20 series, he only played in the third match and took figures of 2-29 off his four overs before smashing an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 632 ( 3.4 % ) Karachi Kings 1927 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2370 ( 12.77 % ) Multan Sultans 635 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 893 ( 4.81 % ) Quetta Gladiators 12105 ( 65.21 % ) Back

