Pakistan left-arm pace bowler Wahab Riaz is hoping that Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik, Ravi Bopara, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford and Imran Butt live up to expectations in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With PSL 6 starting on February 20, Wahab acknowledged that the six players will all be crucial in the Zalmi’s campaign to lift the coveted trophy.

Wahab noted that in the past, the Zalmi had esteemed players like Shahid Afridi, Daren Sammy and Kieron Pollard in their middle order, but with that no longer being the case, he hopes the current players in the squad will rise up and perform well.

“We had players like Shahid Afridi, Daren Sammy and Kieron Pollard in our middle order in the past. This time around, we have high hopes from Kamran Akmal, Shoaib Malik and Ravi Bopara,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“We also have high expectations from David Miller, Rutherford and Imran Butt.”

