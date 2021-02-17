Preparing Imam-ul-Haq as a back-up wicketkeeper-batsman, Pakistan bowler reveals

Wahab Riaz revealed the Peshawar Zalmi are preparing Imam-ul-Haq as a back-up wicketkeeper-batsman

Wahab Riaz: “Kamran Akmal is our main wicketkeeper while we are preparing Imam-ul-Haq as [a] back-up in that role”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will be the Peshawar Zalmi’s back-up wicketkeeper during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab confirmed that Kamran Akmal will still be the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman for the franchise, but added that should anything happen, Imam is the second choice.

Imam didn’t see a lot of playing time in PSL 5 as he only featured in four matches and scored 94 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 123.68.

“Kamran Akmal is our main wicketkeeper while we are preparing Imam-ul-Haq as [a] back-up in that role,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

