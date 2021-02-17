Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan left-arm seamer Wahab Riaz has revealed that opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq will be the Peshawar Zalmi’s back-up wicketkeeper during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Wahab confirmed that Kamran Akmal will still be the go-to wicketkeeper-batsman for the franchise, but added that should anything happen, Imam is the second choice.
Imam didn’t see a lot of playing time in PSL 5 as he only featured in four matches and scored 94 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 23.50 and a strike-rate of 123.68.
“Kamran Akmal is our main wicketkeeper while we are preparing Imam-ul-Haq as [a] back-up in that role,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
