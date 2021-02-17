Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Lahore Qalandars captain Sohail Akhtar has revealed that South Africa’s David Wiese, Australia’s Ben Dunk and England’s Samit Patel will be the team’s key players during the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In PSL 5, Wiese scored 131 runs in 11 matches, which included a top score of 48 not out, at an average of 43.66 and a strike-rate of 170.12. He also took 12 wickets at an average of 21.

Dunk accumulated 300 runs in 11 games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 37.50 and a strike-rate of 167.59.

As for Patel, he made 188 runs in 12 matches, which included a top score of 71, at an average of 26.85 and a strike-rate of 145.73. He also claimed 10 wickets at an average of 23.50.

“We have the same core players that we had last year but we have also strengthened our squad in areas we were lacking,” Akhtar told Cricket Pakistan. “David Wiese, Ben Dunk and Samit Patel performed well last season and will, once again, be our key players this year.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

