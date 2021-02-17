Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan has heaped praise on pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying he has already done well for the Quetta Gladiators.

Hasnain was the second-highest wicket-taker in PSL 5 as he took 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 19.13.

Moin, who coaches the Gladiators, is also proud of the fact that the franchise is responsible for Hasnain’s rise to stardom.

The 20-year-old has featured in six ODIs and taken 10 wickets at an average of 32.90.

He has also played 10 T20 Internationals and claimed seven wickets at an average of 42.42.

“Quetta Gladiators has always provided good youngsters. Hasnain is our product,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Hasnain has already done well with the team.”

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 6? Islamabad United 632 ( 3.4 % ) Karachi Kings 1927 ( 10.38 % ) Lahore Qalandars 2370 ( 12.77 % ) Multan Sultans 635 ( 3.42 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 893 ( 4.81 % ) Quetta Gladiators 12105 ( 65.21 % ) Back

