Quetta Gladiators head coach Moin Khan said Umar Akmal deeply “affected our team’s composition” after he was banned for failing to report corrupt approaches ahead of last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Akmal was initially banned for three years before it was reduced to a year-and-a-half.

Moin admitted that not having Akmal for the PSL was a big blow as he was a key player in the Gladiators’ squad.

“Umar Akmal had an issue which affected our team’s composition deeply,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.

