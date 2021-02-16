Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that he was impressed with spinner Zahid Mahmood’s international debut.
Zahid featured in the third T20 International against South Africa and finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.
Misbah said the 32-year-old “got us breakthroughs” and damaged South Africa as he dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.
“[The] ball was spinning a lot and we had a wicket-taking option in mind and we wanted to put pressure with both leg-spinners and Zahid bowled well on his debut and got us breakthroughs to damage the South Africa innings,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.
As for the Pakistan Cup, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.89.
ALSO CHECK OUT: We will see in the future about him, Misbah-ul-Haq unsure whether 29-year-old Pakistan batsman with major firepower will continue to be picked