Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq admitted that he was impressed with spinner Zahid Mahmood’s international debut.

Zahid featured in the third T20 International against South Africa and finished with figures of 3-40 off his four overs.

Misbah said the 32-year-old “got us breakthroughs” and damaged South Africa as he dismissed stand-in captain Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan and Dwaine Pretorius.

“[The] ball was spinning a lot and we had a wicket-taking option in mind and we wanted to put pressure with both leg-spinners and Zahid bowled well on his debut and got us breakthroughs to damage the South Africa innings,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Mahmood was the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets in 10 matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 26.94.

As for the Pakistan Cup, he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker with 19 wickets in 10 games at an average of 24.89.

