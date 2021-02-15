Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes Mohammad Rizwan is the number one wicketkeeper-batsman in the country.

He also believes that Rizwan will continue to get better, especially after his outstanding performances as of late.

Rizwan scored 128 runs in the three-match T20 series against New Zealand, which included a top score of 89, at an average of 42.66.

In the two-Test series that followed, he made 202 runs, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 50.50.

Rizwan maintained his red-hot form in the two-Test series against South Africa as he accumulated 166 runs, which included a career-best knock of 115 not out, at an average of 83.

The 28-year-old also finished as the highest run-scorer in the three-match T20 series against the Proteas with 197 runs, which included a career-best knock of 104 not out and a fifty, at an average of 98.50 and a strike-rate of 145.92.

“He has given very good performances so I never doubted that he is the number one wicketkeeper-batsman of Pakistan. I expect more good performances from him,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Geo Super.

“He has proved that he knows how to score runs, no praise is enough for him. I’m sure he will perform even better ahead.”

