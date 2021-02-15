Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes Hasan Ali can be a useful power-hitter for the national team.

Hasan has shown glimpses of his big-hitting abilities at the international level, with the most recent instance coming in the third T20 International against South Africa on Sunday, where he smashed an unbeaten 20 off seven balls.

Razzaq, who coaches Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was known for being a big striker of the ball during his playing days and he feels that Hasan has a lot of potential when it comes to scoring quick runs.

“Hasan Ali is usually known as [a] fast bowler but I can see that he has the ability to become a good power-hitter,” he told Geo Super.

Hasan made his international comeback in the recent two-Test series against South Africa.

Hasan finished as the highest wicket-taker with 12 wickets at an average of 19.66.

In fact, 10 of Hasan’s 12 wickets came in the second Test, where he took five-wicket hauls in both innings.

The 26-year-old was recalled to the Pakistan team after starring in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he captained Central Punjab.

Hasan finished as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 43 wickets in nine matches at an average of 20.06.

With the number of wickets he claimed, Hasan had the most wickets among pace bowlers in the tournament.

He also got the job done with the bat in the final against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as he smashed an unbeaten 106, which came off 61 balls and included 10 boundaries and seven sixes.

His efforts nearly helped Central Punjab defend their title, but instead, the match ended as a tie and the trophy was shared between the two teams.

