Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq said he is “really looking forward” to giving big-hitting all-rounder Danish Aziz a chance to make his international debut in the future.

Misbah admitted that Aziz was “very close to being selected” for the third T20 International against South Africa.

But, since the series was tied at 1-1 and Misbah was “hesitant to make wholesale changes to the middle order”, Hussain Talat was preferred.

Aziz was in superb form in the lead-up to the T20 series against South Africa as he scored 297 runs in seven matches for Sindh in the Pakistan Cup, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 74.25.

“Danish was very close to being selected for this game today. Our only concern was that this was an important match and it would have been unfair if we had played him in such a pressure game,” Misbah was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“He is an excellent player and gives us an option of spin as well. We are really looking forward to giving him a chance in the future. Today he was close to selection but we were hesitant to make wholesale changes to the middle order and because it was a pressure game, we gave Hussain Talat another chance.”

