Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said he can’t control how long the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will continue to employ him.
This comes after there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Misbah and whether he will be sacked.
Rumours had surfaced that he would be shown the door if Pakistan lost the recent series against South Africa, but with the men in green whitewashing the Proteas 2-0 in the Test series and winning the T20 series 2-1, it seems that Misbah will keep hold of his job going forward.
The 46-year-old made it clear that “I have no insecurity” and added that there is no point in worrying about what may or may not happen.
“Look I have been saying this for a while now that bhai I have no insecurity. There are things in our control which is to focus on any series that we are playing,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “What we don’t have in our control is how long the PCB will keep us employed so there is no point taking pressure about that.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Breakthroughs and damage, Misbah-ul-Haq impressed with wicket-taking Pakistan spinner