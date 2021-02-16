Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has hailed South Africa power-hitter David Miller for his superb performance in the third T20 International.
Miller hammered an entertaining 85 not out, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries and seven sixes.
While it was not enough to lead his side to victory as Pakistan won the match by four wickets, he impressed Azam with his quickfire knock.
“The bowlers bowled really well at the start and took wickets but I must give credit to David Miller for the way he batted, it was an outstanding innings,” Azam was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
With Pakistan winning the third T20 International, they also won the series 2-1.
