Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan limited overs vice-captain Shadab Khan said he has high expectations of England big-hitter Alex Hales in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Hales will be playing for Islamabad United, which is the team that Shadab captains.
The 32-year-old has been in excellent form as of late as he starred in the recent Big Bash League (BBL), where he finished as the highest run-scorer with 543 runs in 15 matches for the Sydney Thunder, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 38.78 and a strike-rate of 161.60.
In last year’s PSL, he played for the Karachi Kings and was the eighth-highest run-scorer with 272 runs in nine games, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 45.33 and a strike-rate of 148.63.
“We have high expectations from Alex Hales as he was in great touch during [the] BBL and also has experience of playing in Asian conditions,” Shadab told Cricket Pakistan.
PSL 6 will be held from February 20 to March 22.
